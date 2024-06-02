Szechuan Restaurant 1903 Electric Rd
Appetizers
- Crab Rangoon (8) - 蟹角
Cream cheese and seafood deep fried in a crispy shell.$6.95
- Egg Roll - 春卷
Cabbage and pork mixed together and wrapped in a crispy golden shell.$1.75
- Golden Shrimp (4) - 炸大蝦
Jumbo shrimp wrapped in american cheese fried in a crispy shell.$7.95
- BBQ Spare Ribs (4) - 排骨
Basted in a in-house chinese sauce.$8.50
- Pan Fried Dumplings (6) - 鍋貼
Pork in a thick, but soft shell.$7.50
- Steamed Dumplings (6) - 水餃
Pork in a thick, but soft shell.$7.50
- Cho Cho Beef (4) - 牛串
Skewered strips of steak marinated in a in-house sauce.$7.50
- Cho Cho Chicken(4) - 雞串
Skewered strips of chicken marinated in a in-house sauce.$7.50
- Pu Pu Tray (for 2)
Comes with two of each: Cho Cho Beef$13.95
- Szechuan Wonton - 紅油炒手
Pork wrapped in a soft shell cooked in a spicy sauce.$6.95
- Fried Wonton (8) - 炸雲吞
Pork wrapped in a soft shell deep fried.$6.95
- Pan Fried Wonton (8) - 煎雲吞
Pork wrapped in a soft shell.$6.95
- OUT OF STOCKFried Chicken Wings (6) - 炸雞翅膀
Flavored with in-house sauce.OUT OF STOCK$8.25
- Fried Calamari - 炸魷魚
Served with cocktail sauce.$8.95
- Sesame Seaweed - 芝麻海帶
Cooked seweed on lettuce in lightly sweet sesame flavor, served in cold dish.$5.75
- Tempura Green Beans - 炸季豆
Battered and deep fried green beans.$5.75
Soups
- Egg Drop Soup - 蛋花湯
Eggs in a chicken based broth.$2.95
- Wonton Soup - 雲吞湯
Steamed wontons in a chicken based broth.$3.25
- Hot and Sour Soup - 酸辣湯
Pork, tofu mushroom and bamboo shoots mixed together in a broth.$3.50
- Dragon Phoenix Soup (for 2) - 龍鳳湯二人份
Chicken and faux crab meat mixed together.$8.95
- Tofu Vegetable Soup (for 2) - 什菜豆腐湯二人份
Tofu with mixed vegetables in a chicken based broth.$7.50
- Shrimp Tomate Soup and Sizzling Rice (for 2) - 蝦鍋巴湯二人份
Jumbo shrimp mixed in a tomato broth.$7.95
- Sea Treasure Soup (for 2) - 海鮮湯二人份
Faux crab meat, jumbo shrimp and scallops with fresh mushrooms.$9.95
Beef
- Szechuan Beef - 四川牛
Comes with broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, baby corn, and celery in a spicy sauce.$13.95
- Beef with Green Pepper - 青椒牛
Comes with onions as well.$13.95
- Beef Broccoli - 芥蘭牛
Comes in a brown sauce.$13.95
- Sesame Steak - 芝麻牛
Ribeye steak cut into chunky strips and lightly fried with in-house sesame sauce, comes with steamed broccoli.$16.95
- Mongolian Beef - 蒙古牛
Comes with broccoli, baby corn, carrots, celery, green pepper, green onion, and snow peas sautéed with soy sauceand spicy chinese BBQ sauce.$13.95
- Beef with Asparagus - 蘆筍牛
Comes with broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, baby corn, and celery in a spicy sauce.$13.95
- Beef with Garlic Sauce - - 魚香牛
Comes with with broccoli, carrots, celery, and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce.$13.95
- Moo Shu Beef - 木須牛
Comes with cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, celery and hoisin (plum) sauce.$13.95
Poultry
- Szechuan Chicken - 四川雞
Comes with broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, baby corn, and celery in a spicy sauce.$12.95
- Sweet & Sour Chicken - 甜酸雞
Comes with green peppers, carrots, onions, pineapple and water chestnuts.$12.95
- Moo Goo Gai Pan - 蘑菇雞片
Comes with broccoli, carrots, cabbage, onions, snow peas, mushrooms, and celery.$12.95
- Chicken Curry - 咖喱雞
Comes with water chestnuts, peas, carrots, onions, and zucchini.$12.95
- Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce - 魚香雞
Comes with broccoli, carrots, celery, and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce.$12.95
- Chicken Broccoli w/ Garlic Sauce - 魚香芥蘭雞
Comes with broccoli in a garlic sauce.$12.95
- Chicken w/ Cashew Nuts - 腰果雞
Comes with cashews, zucchini, broccoli, and celery.$12.95
- Chicken w/ Peanuts - 宮保雞
Comes with peanuts, zucchini, broccoli, celery, and dried chili peppers in a spicy sauce.$12.95
- Lemon Chicken - 檸檬雞
Comes served with a bed of cabbage$14.95
- Orange Duck - 陳皮鴨
Duck is cooked with a sweet and spicy sauce.$24.95
- BBQ Duck - 本樓鴨
Duck is cooked in a chinese BBQ sauce.$24.95
- Chicken w/ Walnuts - 核桃雞
Comes with snow peas, red peppers, water chestnuts and onions in a teriyaki sauce.$12.95
- Three Runner - 三味雞
Combination of 3 chicken dishes: general's, walnut, and moo goo gai pan.$16.95
- Grilled Chicken Teriyaki - 烤雞排
Comes with steamed mixed vegetables and sauce on side.$14.95
- Chicken Broccoli - 芥蘭雞
Comes in a brown sauce.$12.95
- Sesame Chicken - 芝麻雞
Cooked in a tangy sweet sauce mixed with seeds.$13.95
- Mongolian Chicken - 蒙古雞
Comes with broccoli, baby corn, carrots, celery, green pepper, green onion, and snow peas sautéed with soy sauce and spicy chinese BBQ sauce.$12.95
- Chicken Asparagus - 蘆筍雞
Comes with broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, baby corn, and celery in a spicy sauce.$13.95
- Moo Shu Chicken - 木須雞
Comes with cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, celery and hoisin (plum) sauce.$12.95
- Chicken w/ Black Bean - 豆豉雞
Comes with napa cabbage and green onion.$12.95
Seafood
- Szechuan Shrimp - 四川蝦
Comes with broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, baby corn, and celery in a spicy sauce$14.95
- Shrimp with Peanuts - 宮保蝦
Comes with peanuts, zucchini, broccoli, celery, and dried chili peppers in a spicy sauce.$14.95
- Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce - 魚香蝦
Comes with peanuts, zucchini, broccoli, celery, and dried chili peppers in a spicy sauce.$14.95
- Shrimp w/ Black Bean Sauce - 豆豉蝦
Comes with chinese cabbage, red peppers, green onions, and black bean seeds in a slightly sweet sauce.$14.95
- Mushroom Shrimp - 鮮菇蝦
Comes in a brown sauce$14.95
- Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce - 蝦龍糊
Comes with peas, carrots, and mushrooms$14.95
- Sweet and Sour Shrimp - 甜酸蝦
Comes with green peppers, carrots, onions, pineapple and water chestnuts.$14.95
- Three Sailors - 三色蝦
Three smaller portions of: Shrimp with Garlic Sauce, Shrimp and Hot Tomato, Shrimp with mixed vegetables in awhite ginger sauce.$16.95
- Scallops w/ Orange Flavor - 陳皮乾貝
Comes in a sweet and spicy sauce.$16.95
- Shrimp w/ Cashew Nuts - 腰果蝦
Come with cashews, zucchini, broccoli, and celery.$14.95
- Perfect Couple - 魚香雙鮮
Comes with scallops, broccoli, carrots, celery, and water chestnuts in a garlic sauce.$16.95
- Grilled Salmon Fish Filet - 烤三文魚
Comes with steamed brocolli, carrots, onions, mushrooms, celery in a teriyaki sauce$17.95
- Shrimp w/ Snow Peas - 雪豆蝦
Comes with broccoli and water chestnuts.$16.95
- Shrimp w/ Walnuts - 核桃蝦
Comes with snow peas, red peppers, water chestnuts and onions in a teriyaki sauce.$15.95
- Mandarin Combination - 炒三鮮
Comes with beef, chicken, and shrimp along with mixed vegetables.$14.95
Pork
- Szechuan Pork - 四川肉
Comes with with broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, baby corn, and celery in a spicy sauce.$11.95
- Twice Cooked Pork - 回鍋肉
Comes with green peppers, carrots, onions, pineapple and water chestnuts.$11.95
- Pork w/ Garlic Sauce - 魚香肉
Comes with with broccoli, carrots, celery, and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce.$11.95
- Moo Shu Pork - 木須肉
Comes with cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, celery and hoisin (plum) sauce.$12.95
- Sweet and Sour Pork - 甜酸肉$11.95
- Pork Black Bean Sauce - 豆豉肉$11.95
- Pork Snow Peas - 雪豆义燒$11.95
Vegetable
- Szechuan Green Beans - 四季豆
Sautéed in garlic, chinese pickled vegetable, scallion, and white pepper.$10.95
- Buddist Delight - 羅漢齋
Comes with mixed vegetables in a white sauce.$10.95
- Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce - 魚香茄子
Fried in sweet and spicy sauce.$10.95
- Eggplant w/ Sesame Sauce - 芝麻茄子
Fried in a sweet sesame sauce.$10.95
- Broccoli w/ Garlic Sauce - 魚香芥蘭
Comes with carrots, celery, and water chestnuts in a spicy sauce.$10.95
- Home Style Tofu - 家常豆腐
Comes with green peppers, onions, carrots, and celery in a spicy sauce.$11.75
- Szechuan Tofu - 麻婆豆腐
Sautéed in a spicy sauce.$11.75
- Sesame Tofu - 芝麻豆腐
Cooked in a tangy sweet sauce mixed with seeds.$11.95
Chef’s Recommendations
- Peking Duck – Half - 北京烤鸭(半)
Tender young duckling roasted according to a traditional peking recipe. Served with pancakes, spring onions and hoisin (plum) sauce.$25.85
- Peking Duck – Whole - 北京烤鸭(全)
Tender young duckling roasted according to a traditional peking recipe. Served with pancakes, spring onions and hoisin (plum) sauce.$45.95
- Seafood Potter - 五味三鮮
Faux crab meat, jumbo shrimp and scallops with freshly mixed five-flavor sauce. Served in a hot potter.$16.95
- Orange Chicken - 陳皮雞
Big chunks of chicken sauteed in chef’s special sauce with a touch of orange peel flavor.$13.95
- Orange Beef - 陳皮牛
Big chunks of beef sauteed in chef’s special sauce with a touch of orange peel flavor.$16.95
- Happy Family - 全家福
Faux crab meat, shrimp, scallops, beef, chicken and vegetables sauteed with garlic sauce.$16.95
- Emperor’s Seafood - 海鮮鳥巢
Faux crab meat, shrimp, scallops sauteed together with fresh vegetables.$15.95
- General Tso’s Chicken - 左宗雞
Famous recipe with chicken or shrimp marinated with wine and lightly deep-fried then stir-fried in a sweet and hot sauce.$13.95
- General Tso’s Shrimp - 左宗蝦
Famous recipe with chicken or shrimp marinated with wine and lightly deep-fried then stir-fried in a sweet and hot sauce.$16.95
- Five Flavor Shrimp - 五味蝦
Jumbo shrimp sauteed together with snow peas and water chestnuts in a special sauce. (Mixture of sweet, sour, chili, tomato and soy sauce)$15.50
- Dragon & Phoenix - 龍鳳配
Jumbo shrimp with fresh vegetables in a win sauce and general’s chicken.$16.95
- Triple Delight - 花籃三鮮
Shrimp, scallops, and beef sauteed with an assortment of vegetables.$15.95
- Four Treasures Combo - 魚香四寶
A mix of shrimp, scallops, beef, and chicken prepared in a garlic sauce.$16.95
- Seafood Sizzling Plate - 鐵板海鮮
King crab meat, scallops, and jumbo shrimp sauteed, then simmered with chinese vegetables in a rich broth. Served on a hot sizzling plate.$17.95
- Szechuan Prawns - 乾煎蝦
Fresh jumbo shrimp lightly flavored, then sauteed with green onion, ginger, and fresh garlic.$16.95
- Lucky Shrimp - 吉利蝦
Fresh jumbo shrimp marinated with white wine then stir-fried with assorted vegetables mixed in.$15.95
- Szechuan Combo - 四川三樣
Jumbo shrimp in hot tomato sauce, pork with black bean sauce, and chicken with garlic sauce.$17.95
- Beef & Scallop sSizzling Platter - 干貝牛
Scallops and beef with fresh vegetables in chef’s special ginger sauce served on a sizzling plate.$17.95
- Pineapple Shrimp - 菠萝蝦
Jumbo shrimp lightly fried with fresh pineapple in chef’s special Hawaii sauce.$16.95
Lo Mein
- Beef Lo Mein - 牛撈面
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.$10.95
- Chicken Lo Mein - 雞撈面
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.$10.95
- Pork Lo Mein - 豬肉撈面
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.$10.95
- Shrimp Lo Mein - 蝦撈面
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.$10.95
- Combination Lo Mein - 什井撈面
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.$11.95
- Vegetable Lo Mein - 菜撈面
Comes with napa cabbage, onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.$10.95
- Plain Lo Mein - 淨撈面
Lo Mein Noddles cooked in a soy based sauce.$8.95
Fried Rice
- Beef Fried Rice - 牛炒飯
Comes with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.$10.95
- Chicken Fried Rice - 雞炒飯
Comes with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.$10.95
- Pork Fried Rice - 猪肉炒飯
Comes with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.$10.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice - 蝦炒飯
Comes with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.$10.95
- Combination Fried Rice - 什井炒飯
Comes with beef, chicken, shrimp, peas, carrots, onions and eggs.$11.95
- Vegetable Fried Rice - 菜炒飯
Comes with peas, carrots, onions and eggs.$10.95
Chow Mein
- Beef Chow Mein - 牛炒面
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.$10.95
- Chicken Chow Mein - 鸡炒面
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.$10.95
- Pork Chow Mein - 猪肉炒面
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.$10.95
- Shrimp Chow Mein - 虾炒面
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.$10.95
- Combination Chow Mein - 什井炒面
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.$11.95
- Vegetable Chow Mein
Comes with na pa(chi. cabb.), carrots, onions and celery.$10.95
Egg Foo Young
- Beef Egg Foo Young - 牛蓉蛋
Chinese style omelet.$12.50
- Chicken Egg Foo Young - 鸡蓉蛋
Chinese style omelet.$12.50
- Pork Egg Foo Young - 猪肉蓉蛋
Chinese style omelet.$12.50
- Shrimp Egg Foo Young - 虾蓉蛋
Chinese style omelet.$12.50
- Combination Egg Foo Young - 什井蓉蛋
Chinese style omelet with beef, chicken, and shrimp.$13.50
- Vegetable Egg Foo Young - 蔬菜蓉蛋
Chinese style omelet.$12.50
Rice Noodles
- Beef Rice Noddles - 牛米粉
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.$11.25
- Chicken Rice Noddles - 鸡米粉
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.$11.25
- Pork Rice Noddles - 肉米粉
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.$11.25
- Shrimp Rice Noddles - 虾米粉
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.$11.25
- Combination Rice Noddles - 什井米粉
Comes with beef, chicken, shrimp, onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.$12.25
- Vegetable Rice Noddles - 菜米粉
Comes with onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.$11.25
- Singapore Rice Noddles - 新加坡米粉
Comes with shrimp, beef, chicken, curry, onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and scallions.$12.25
Ja Jiam Mein
- Beef Ja aiam Mein - 牛炸醬面
Authentic chinese dish, served with minced vegetables.$12.25
- Chicken Ja aiam Mein - 鸡炸醬面
Authentic chinese dish, served with minced vegetables.$12.25
- Pork Ja aiam Mein - 猪肉炸醬面
Authentic chinese dish, served with minced vegetables.$12.25
- Shrimp Ja aiam Mein - 虾炸醬面
Authentic chinese dish, served with minced vegetables.$12.25
- Combination Ja aiam Mein - 什井炸醬面
Authentic chinese dish, served with beef, chicken, shrimp and minced vegetables.$13.25
- Vegetable Ja Jaiam Mein - 蔬菜炸醬面
Authentic chinese dish, served with minced vegetables.$12.25
Light Special
- Steamed Vegetables w/ Tofu - 蔬菜豆腐
Cooked in a bamboo steamer with mixed vegetables along with a white sauce on the side.$10.95
- Prawns w/ Chinese Vegetables - 什菜蝦
Jumbo shrimp cooked with mixed vegetables in a white sauce.$15.95
- Chicken w/ Snow Peas - 雪豆雞
Comes with broccoli and water chestnuts in a white sauce.$12.95
- Four Color Steamed Vegetables - 清䒱四素
comes with red peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts and baby corn in a light sauce.$10.95
- Scallops w/ Steamed Seasonal Vegetables - 什菜干貝
Cooked with mixed vegetables in a white sauce.$16.95
- Prawns, Scallops, and Chicken w/ Asparagus - 蘆筍三鮮
Jumbo shrimp, chicken, and scallops cooked with mixed vegetables in a white sauce.$16.95
- Moo Shu Vegetables - 木須菜
Comes with snow peas, cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, celery, and hoisin (plum) sauce.$12.50
General
- Extra Small White Rice - 多一小白飯$1.00
- Extra Large White Rice - 多一大白飯$3.00
- Extra Small Fried Rice - 多一小炒飯$1.00
- Extra Large Fried Rice - 多一大炒飯$3.00
- Extra Pancake - 木須餅$0.40
- Extra Fried Noodles - 多一麵干$0.75
- Extra Duck Sauce (x2) - 多酸梅包$0.25
- Extra Duck Sauce (x10) - 加錢1 美元酸梅包$1.00
- Extra Mustard Sauce (x2) - 多芥末包$0.25
- Extra Mustard Sauce (x10) - 加錢1 美元芥末$1.00
- Extra Soy Sauce (x2) - 多醬油包$0.25
- Extra Soy Sauce (x10) - 加錢1 美元醬油包$1.00
- Extra Hot Sauce / Chili Oil - 多辣椒醬
In house spicy sauce.$1.00
- Extra Hoisin/Plum Sauce - 多海鮮醬
Sauce that comes with the Moo Shu dishes and Pecking Duck.$1.00
- Extra Dumpling Sauce - 多一個鍋貼汁
Dipping Sauce for dumplings.$1.00
- Add Fortune Cookie (5x) - 多幸運餅$0.25
- No Rice - 不要飯
- Add Wonton - 加雲吞$0.30
- 2 Liter Coke